Cattle truck crash closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray

A detour route is available via Betania Rd

A semi trailer and an SUV were inovlved in a motor vehicle accident east of Jaffray on Monday morning. Mike Turner photo.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Jaffray after a cattle truck rollover on Monday.

At 1 p.m., the Regional District of East Kootenay advised a cattle liner had overturned near the overpass, downing power lines and causing a power outage in the area.

The South Country Fire Department is currently on scene supporting traffic control and other agencies.

The highway between Betania Rd and Galloway Mill Rd (4km east of Jaffray) is expected to remain closed for some time, however, there is a detour route available via Betania Rd.

DriveBC will provide the next update at 2 p.m., visit Drivebc.ca.

BC Hydro has dispatched crews to the area, which has disrupted power to roughly 2,000 customers.

More to come.