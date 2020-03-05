Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Lennox is doing much better after surgery, but he was found by the side of the road in Langley a week ago having been shot in the face. (LAPS)

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of animal injuries

A cat who survived being shot in the face is recovering at Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

The cat, now dubbed Lennox, was found by a passerby at the side of the road on Feb. 29.

“A very kind man saw him laying on the side of the road and brought him in to us,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society, which runs the shelter.

By the time they arrived, the box holding the cat was covered in blood, Nelson said.

“His face was a mess and I am sure he was in a lot of pain but he never stopped purring while the staff examined him,” she said.

The orange tabby was rushed to the Brookswood Animal Hospital, where Dr. Morgan Carey assessed his injuries.

It was originally suspected that Lennox, as shelter staff have dubbed the cat, had a serious infected abscess in his face.

However, examination uncovered shards of metal embedded in Lennox’s cheek bones. He had been shot.

Surgery removed one of Lennox’s eyes and repaired the severely damaged tissue on the left side of his face.

The tomcat is now recovering and pain free, reported Nelson. The Brookswood Animal Hospital staff have nicknamed him Sir Purrs A Lot because of his affectionate nature.

“He’s very social, he’s just lovely,” said Nelson.

It’s unknown what Lennox’s background was before he was found. He was an intact tomcat, but he also seems to enjoy being around people.

Once he has completely recovered, he will be adopted out to a local home.

