Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

RCMP say a woman who went missing last week from Castlegar has been found safe and sound.

Darilee Nolie was found in Calgary on Saturday, says Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Nolie was last seen in the Castlegar area in the afternoon of July 24. Police weren’t sure which direction she was headed, as she has a history of hitchhiking out of the community.

Friends, family, and police were concerned about her safety and health as she has a mental disability and requires medication daily.

“We received a tip from the public, and were able to track her down,” says Taylor. “Arrangements were made and she’s now back home, safe.”

Taylor thanked the public and media for their co-operation in the search.

Feds spent $17.7 million on advertising in lead up to election moratorium
VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

