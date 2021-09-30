Cases jump back up in Cranbrook, mostly drop in other Kootenay areas

The latest COVID-19 case data for Sept. 19-25, 2021, has been released by the BC CDC.

COVID-19 cases climbed in Cranbrook over the last reporting week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Between Sept. 19-25, Cranbrook had 65 cases, an increase from 47 in the previous reporting week.

While Cranbrook had led the Kootenays in LHA case counts over the last three reporting weeks, Trail experienced a huge spike, going from 17 cases in the previous reporting week, to 79 in the latest weekly count.

Elsewhere around the Kootenays, numbers mostly dropped on aggregate, while Nelson had a slight increase.

On Wednesday, Interior Health also reported an additional COVID-19 case at the Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook. According to the health authority, the cases break down to nine residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Additional data released by the BC CDC includes case counts and hospitalizations by health authority between Sept. 12-18.

According to the data, Interior Health had 967 cases, lagging behind Fraser Health, which had the most at 1,329.

Fraser Health led the province in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, at 88 and 24, respectively. Interior Health followed up with 61 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions.

Fraser Health also reported 15 deaths, while Interior Health reported five deaths.

The B.C. CDC does not provide any further data, such as hospitalizations or ICU admissions for localized health care facilities in communities across the province.

In terms of vaccination rates, Cranbrook is improving overall, but a few age-based gaps remain.

In the 12-17 age range, first doses are at 70 per cent and second doses are at 57 per cent.

In the 18-49 age range, first doses are at 75 per cent and second doses are at 62 per cent.

Overall, the 12-plus fully vaccinated rate is at 73 per cent.