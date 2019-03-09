Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

A single case of measles has been confirmed in 100 Mile House, according to Interior Health.

The health authority said in a statement Saturday that the infection was likely caught outside of the province and is not linked to the 17 cases confirmed in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials are following up with anyone who may have been in contact with the person infected to determine if further immunization treatments are needed.

Anyone who may have been exposed is being asked to call 1-855-549-6364 to speak with a nurse to review a vaccine history and if further immunizations are needed.

READ MORE: New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

READ MORE: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes. These are followed by a rash, which starts first on the face and neck, spreads to the chest, arms and legs, and lasts for at least three days.

There have been 17 cases of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland since January, connected to two outbreaks: the first at at two french-language schools in Vancouver and the second from an overseas trip.

