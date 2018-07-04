Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders were quickly on the scene Wednesday morning, July 4, at 3rd Avenue and 11th Street South in Cranbrook, when two cars collided at the intersection. One car was flipped on its roof. Witness reports say the First Responders helped get the female driver out of the car, who seemed to have only minor injuries. Photo by Sheri Lord.
