A former B.C. caregiver was convicted July 15 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to one of her patients. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

Caregiver convicted on lesser charge in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

Astrid Charlotte Dahl failed to provide necessaries of life to woman in her care, court found

A former B.C. caregiver has been acquitted of criminal negligence causing death, but is still set to face consequences for the role she played in the death of a woman with developmental disabilities in 2018.

Astrid Charlotte Dahl was convicted in Port Coquitlam Court July 15 of one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life. The conviction is in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman who was in Dahl’s care when she died on Oct. 13, 2018.

The BC Prosecution Service originally approved a charge of criminal negligence causing death against Dahl, after a 15-month investigation by Coquitlam RCMP revealed she failed to provide the woman in her care with necessities, such as food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.

The prosecution services also approved the same charge against Kinsight Community Society, the social service organization Dahl was working with, but dropped it in September 2020 when Crown Counsel determined the charge assessment standard was no longer met.

Dahl is set to appear next in court on July 21 to have a date fixed for her sentencing. The maximum sentence available for her conviction is five years in prison.

British ColumbiaCourtDeath

