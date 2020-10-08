This Jan. 26, 2009 file photo shows the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jens Meyer, file

Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

The Canadian Press

carbon taxClimate change

