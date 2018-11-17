Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Two men who stole a bait car in Kelowna were caught on video.

According to a video posted by BaitCar.com, the two men can be seen driving the car after it was stolen in the city.

One man comments that he’s driving at about 100 kilometres-per-hour in the video.

“You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car. They have them in Kelowna now, eh? You know that,” the other man said.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if they [threw it] on BaitCar.com?” he said.

The pair is spotted by the police and the video ends with the car’s engine shutting off as the men bail out of the vehicle.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the incident took place in 2014. The BaitCar.com tweet was published Nov. 8.

