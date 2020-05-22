Car stolen from Cranbrook airport

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

The 2020 Grey Kia Forte with BC plate KJ386J was rented fraudulently under another name.

The vehicle belongs to Enterprise Rent A Car Canada and was taken from the Cranbrook International Airport. The picture above is similar to the one stolen.

If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org