Car show runs ahead this September

Mark your calendar for The 29th annual Radium Show & Shine this September.

Organizers are gearing up for the annual weekend event, which sees upwards of 1,000 cars glinting in the sunshine for car buffs to admire and enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to it all, to the hundreds and hundreds of cars,” says Vicki Roberts, Columbia Valley Classics president.

The weekend of Friday, September 14th and Saturday, September 15th, includes market & music on Main, Blues Brothers Too performances throughout the village, a pancake breakfast, dance, and more.

Ms. Roberts says there is still opportunity for volunteers who want to help out, especially with the registration, happening this year at the new Radium Hot Springs Centre.

Ms. Roberts said there was a bit of a flutter last week when an area radio station ran a news brief reporting the show had been cancelled. The rumours were quickly squashed by Ms. Roberts and other car show volunteers, but not before numerous people had heard the clip.

This is not the first bump on the road to the annual show & shine. Last summer, there was some uncertainty when it appeared the Springs Golf Course was no longer going to host the show. Organizers quickly found a willing new partner at Copper Point Resort but, after grumblings with some of the car show attendees and pointed discussion with all involved, the show was returned back to the Springs. Ms. Roberts says everything is “great” with the Springs now, and they are counting down the weeks until the big show this fall.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Ms. Roberts at 250-342-1257.