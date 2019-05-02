Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following an apparent collision Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Emergency crews are at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border following a fiery multi-vehicle crash late this morning.

A caller to Peace Arch News shortly before noon Thursday (May 2) reported hearing a loud explosion.

A tweet posted shortly after 11:30 a.m. by a traveller shows flames and thick smoke on the Canadian side of Peace Arch Park, not far from the monument.

PAN reporter Aaron Hinks is at the scene and describes seeing two vehicles, apparently crossover-types, in a “t-bone position” in the garden, approximately 30 feet east of new totem pole.

A number of witnesses said they are too shaken to speak to media, however, one reported hearing at least five “explosions,” Hinks said.

“Lots of smoke and then saw flames, then more explosions, then more flames,” the witness told Hinks.

While there is no word yet as to any injuries, a gardener was reportedly in the greenspace when the incident occurred, but escaped injury. A helicopter is also reportedly en route, Hinks added.

The witness also reported seeing one person taken from the scene in handcuffs.

The Highway 99 southbound on-ramp from 8 Avenue is closed to traffic, and the border has been shut down in both directions.

More to come…