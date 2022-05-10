Capital Works projects well underway, says city

The first phase of construction at 4th St. N is well underway and ahead of schedule, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The removal of existing concrete and asphalt, water main tie-in on Victoria Ave. and replacing the sanitary sewer mains and services is already complete.

The 4th St. N project is just one of many on the 2022 Capital Works Program schedule this year.

Work has begun for the Wildstone PRV replacement project, with underground piping installed with new building feeds, and the foundation for the new building will get underway soon. The date for commissioning the new PRV is being finalized, however, affected residents will be notified well in advance of any shutdowns.

Elsewhere in the city, BA Blacktop has been awarded a $723,776 contract for repaving sections of Larch Drive, Slater Rd., 12th St. N and Willowbrook Drive, which should get started by late May or early June. BA Blacktop was the successful bidder against Okanagan Aggregate, as the two bids came within $20,000 of each other.

For the Mount Royal phase two rehabilitation project, BA Blacktop is locking to mobilize by mid-May.

Additionally, full reconstruction work had been planned for a section of 12th Ave S, between 2nd St. and 3rd St., however, it has been postponed for the future due to rising cost pressures.

Bad Ventures Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the city’s lagoon cell one upgrade project. All materials have been ordered and work is expected to start in June.

Upgrades are anticipated to get going in July for the intersection at McPhee Rd. and Theatre Rd. Work includes installing permanent traffic lights, upgrades to pedestrian crossings, sidewalk improvements and new pavement. The tender, following consultation with CP Rail and BC Hydro, will be posted on BCBid before the end of the month.

Following the removal of some trees and vegetation around Joseph Creek near 15th Ave. S. and 1st St. S, rehabilitation work is set to get going between July 15-Aug. 31, as per the in-stream work window stipulated by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.