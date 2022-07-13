Capital works projects well underway, says city

Paving and resurfacing is set to get underway on 4th St. N, according to the city. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Two major capital road projects are complete, while a third is set to wrap up within the next few weeks, according to an update from city staff during Monday’s council meeting.

The paving program, which included sections of Larch Drive, Slater Road, 12th Street North and Willowbrook Drive, are done, while reconstruction up in the Mount Royal neighbourhood has also finished.

The 4th St. North reconstruction project is expected to be finished by the end of the month, with paving set to get underway this week, following the installation of curb, gutter and sidewalks.

Desludging operations for Lagoons Cell One is underway as of July 11, while bypass piping operations is set to begin in mid-August.

The pressure reducing valve reconstruction project at Wildstone project is underway, with above ground piping and station commissioning happening soon. A large shut down is expected in late summer or early fall to dismantle the old building and concrete curb and sidewalk replacement will occur afterwards.

Work as part of the Joseph Creek Rehabilitation project at 15th Ave is also set to begin Monday, July 18. Gally Equipment Services will remove invasive golden willows to be followed by channel reconstruction and the replacement of the box culvert bridge.

Native plant species will be planted and staked in the early fall.

City staff are also reviewing tender bids submitted for proposed upgrades at Theatre and McPhee Road intersection.