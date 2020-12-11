Health Minister Patty Hajdu arrives at a COVID-19 press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Health Minister Patty Hajdu arrives at a COVID-19 press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Can’t stop corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers: Hadju

The National Hockey League is reportedly considering buying vaccines before the upcoming season

Canada’s health minister says the federal government cannot stop private corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers.

However, Patty Hajdu said publicly bought COVID-19 vaccines will not be available for private purchase.

Hajdu was asked Friday about a report that the National Hockey League was considering buying vaccines before the upcoming season, prompting concerns the league could cut in line ahead of others waiting for the shots.

She said the government does not have mechanisms to stop corporations from “negotiating with vaccine manufacturers on a private contractual basis.”

Hajdu added that the government’s role as regulator of vaccines is about the safety and performance of products, not access.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s planned rollout of vaccines won’t be hampered by private deals between corporations and manufacturers.

“Our contracts are strong and are focused on getting vaccines, for free, out to all Canadians,” he said Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Janice Alpine presents information on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative to Cranbrook city council.
Ktunaxa regional branding imitative discussed at city council

Janice Alpine presented information to mayor and council on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

LHA Map.
More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 6 - 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mark Post, a professor at Maastricht University, holds the world’s first lab-grown beef burger. (phys.org)
Salvation in a vat: The artificial meat era

Gwynne Dyer “We are putting a final end to the fossil era,”… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs
What do the people have to say these days …

Slugs: To the people responsible for dumping a bed box spring at… Continue reading

A season of waiting in trust
A season of waiting in trust

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Advent as a time of… Continue reading

Most Read