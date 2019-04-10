Cannabis prices up 17.3% post-legalization

New Brunswick and Manitoba getting the biggest sticker shock

A man smokes marijuana to celebrate the legalization of recreational cannabis, in Vancouver, on Wednesday October 17, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Statistics Canada says the average cost of a gram of dried cannabis has gone up by more than 17 per cent since legalization, with consumers in New Brunswick and Manitoba seeing the biggest sticker shock.

The government agency says the average price per gram post-legalization was $8.04, approximately 17.3 per cent higher than the pre-legalization price of $6.85.

READ MORE: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Statistics Canada based these conclusions on price quotes gathered using the StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application between Oct. 17, 2018 and March 31. The agency urged caution when interpreting the self-submitted data.

New Brunswick’s pre-legalization cannabis prices were among the lowest in Canada, but the province has seen the biggest post-legalization price surge with an increase of 30.5 per cent, to an average of $8.27 per gram.

Manitoba saw the second-largest post-legalization price hike with an increase of 27.7 per cent to an average of $9.14 per gram.

Statistics Canada says the highest average post-legalization price per gram was in the Northwest Territories at roughly $14.45 per gram compared with the lowest price of $6.75 per gram in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Just Posted

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

A lawyer attacked the credibility of religious documents that prosecutors are hoping… Continue reading

Council to reconsider Balment Park location for KEYSA sports facility

Mayor put forward motion to reconsider earlier vote, citing “new information” that’s come to light

Crown argues evidence admissibility in child bride case

Prosecutors seek to include marriage and priesthood records in Bountiful child removal trial

Mount Baker Wild clash against Cranbrook Firefighters in charity basketball game

The annual McDonald’s Wildfire Classic saw a showdown between the Wild and local firefighters

Cranbrook man arrested after serious assault in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place Sunday afternoon,… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Katy Butler examines the final stage common to everyone in… Continue reading

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

Most Read