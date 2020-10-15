Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.

Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.

Candidates debate economic issues during Cranbrook business forum

Topics focused on business and economic issues in forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

Candidates running for Kootenay East in the upcoming provincial election are coming off back-to-back debates in Cranbrook.

Following an event hosted by JCI Kootenays and Artistic Media Productions on Tuesday that was live streamed via Youtube, the candidates returned a day later on Wednesday for a Zoom event hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, focusing on small business and economic issues.

Shypitka is the BC Liberal Party incumbent who has represented Kootenay East for the last three years, while Wayne Stetski is running for the BC NDP and Kerri Wall is running for the BC Green Party.

Candidates, appearing remotely, gave opening and closing statements while discussing a number of questions posed by moderator Christine Hoechsmann ranging from the Employer Health Tax, tourism supports in the COVID-19 era, and ways to support startups and industry in the region.

Wall fielded the first question on industry development and job creation, speaking about the importance of employment as as social determinant of health, as well as the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources and industries.

Shypitka responded by noting that global demand for oil and gas usage is increasing, and pledged more timely approvals for environmental assessments, reviews of natural resource statutes, and implementing digital and online regulatory systems. He also suggested that the Elk Valley would be a ‘great place to develop a tech hub’ and promised to reform the Agricultural Land Commission.

Stetski called the Elk Valley coal mines the ‘backbone of Kootenay East’ and pledged support for forestry and agricultural sectors. He added that hunting and trapping are important to the region, noting that the province must ‘rebuild’ wildlife local populations.

Tourism, a significant economic driver in the Kootenays that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was a top focus for all three candidates.

Stetski spoke about expanding tourism operations by combining dining and outdoor activities, along with addressing climate change to preserve the natural landscape. He also touted early economic supports announced by the BC NDP government such as $300 million in grants to small and medium sized businesses with a $10,000 top-up for tourism businesses.

Shypitka noted the importance of tourism operators accessing capital funding, while also touting plans for tax relief through a one-year elimination of the Provincial Sales Tax and a need for clarity on health and safety guidelines so that tourism business can safely operate though COVID-19.

Compared to other jurisdictions, Wall said the region is seen by the public as a safer place, in terms of COVID-19 transmission. She said minimum wages need to be raised to a livable wage, and more affordable housing is needed for those working in the tourism industry, while also calling for increased data for hotel occupancy or tracking travellers moving through the area.

The three candidates duelled on bridging the urban-rural divide between the Kootenays and the Lower Mainland, while also discussing the future of developing green jobs and a green economy.

The Employer Health Tax (EHT), which arose out of the cancelled Medical Services Premium (MSP), was the final question addressed by the candidates.

Stetski touted the elimination of the MSP and outlined a number of policies, including tax relief and grants for small businesses to adjust to the new EHT.

Wall said it is the provincial government’s responsibility to pay for premiums, and suggested raising the corporate tax rate.

Shypitka said the MSP was removed at 50 per cent for the final year in 2019, while the Employer Health Tax was also implemented, meaning businesses were ‘double-dipping’ by having to pay for both the MSP and shoulder the new health tax and pledged additional tax relief.

Advance voting has opened for the provincial election across the province, while general voting is on Oct. 24.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry
Next story
Loneliness taking toll on Canadian mental health in COVID era, study finds

Just Posted

Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Candidates debate economic issues during Cranbrook business forum

Topics focused on business and economic issues in forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

The Maverick Riding Club held its season wind-up event Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Idlewild Park. Aurora Lecomte photo
Maverick Riding Club winds up season

The Maverick Riding Club gathered at the corral at Idlewild Park Wednesday,… Continue reading

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Kootenay East candidates debate the issues during an All-Candidates Forum in Cranbrook on Tuesday night. Pictured: Kerri Wall, representing the BC Green Party, Tom Shypitka, representing the BC Liberal Party, and Wayne Stetski, representing the BC NDP. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay East candidates air out issues during Cranbrook debate

BC Liberal, BC NDP and BC Green Party representatives discuss election issues during all-candidate forum

Ron Huston of the California Golden Seals in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kootenay Hockey History: The WIHL, the Cranbrook Royals, and Ron Huston

Anthony Dransfeld looks back on a legendary generation of hockey players

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s death

Most Read