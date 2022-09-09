Candidate list set for upcoming Cranbrook civic election

Two candidates to vie for mayor, seven candidates to vie for six city council seats

The list is set for candidates running for mayor and council in the upcoming municipal election.

Both Lee Pratt and Wayne Price are running for mayor; Pratt seeking a third term, while Price is campaigning for the same role after serving four years on city council.

There are seven candidates running for six city council seats.

Incumbent councillors Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, and Ron Popoff are seeking re-election. All came to city council in the 2014 cycle except for Peabody, who won a byelection in 2017.

All held their council seats in the 2018 election cycle.

Alongside the incumbents are three new candidates vying for a city council seat.

Wayne Stetski previously served as Cranbrook mayor between 2011-14, and was also elected as the region’s MP for Kootenay-Columbia after his first foray into municipal politics.

Lynnette Wray has worked in the non-profit sector for over 25 years, and served in different roles with numerous community organizations.

Jeremy Youngward, the downtown business owner of Retro Sound and Collectibles, is also running and wants to address growth and some of the city’s long term issues.

The official campaign period begins on Sept. 17, where candidate and third-party expense limits apply.

Voters head to the polls on Oct. 15.