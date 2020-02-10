Pictured is a screen shot of a fire that has broken out at the old saw mill site in Canal Flats. The live video was recorded and posted to Facebook via Dylan Agnew.

Canal Flats Fire Department on scene of large fire at old saw mill site

Little information available at this time.

A fire has broken out at the old Canal Flats Saw Mill site. On Wednesday, February 10, 2020 a spokesperson for the Village of Canal Flats confirmed that the Canal Flats Fire Department is on scene at the fire.

At this time, they are not sure how many buildings are involved. There are several companies that currently run out of the old mill site. The spokesperson for the Village also said that it is a “large fire”.

The Fire Department was unable to respond to requests for comment as they are currently on scene. More information to come as it becomes available.

Live video courtesy of Facebook/Dylan Agnew.


