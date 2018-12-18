(Unsplash)

Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Bell, Rogers and Telus will provide plans as cheap as 250MB for $15

Canadians will soon have access to low-cost data plans for mobile devices, following a ruling by the country’s telecommunications regulator.

On Monday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said that Bell Mobility, Rogers and Telus will provide the new plans within 90 days.

The plans will cost between $15 for 250 MB to $30 for 1GB and will come in both prepaid and postpaid options on both 3G and LTE networks.

READ MORE: No more unlocking fees, says CRTC

READ MORE: B.C. to get new area code in 2019

The CRTC had said in March that there was a “gap” in the market for people looking for lower-cost data-only plans.

However, the “low-cost” options provided by the three main mobile phone plan providers were deemed too expensive when they were released later that spring.

The low-cost plans announced Monday will remain in place till the end of the CRTC’s wireless review that is set to start in 2019.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Next story
BBB warns of the 12 scams of Christmas

Just Posted

SPCA puts out fundraising call for Bumble the kitty

Stray cat taken into care needs surgery to remove eyes because of glaucoma

How the Grinch did not steal Christmas

Cranbrook RCMP recover stolen packages thanks to the help of Denim with Police Dog Services

Cattle truck crash closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray

A detour route is available via Betania Rd

Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve –… Continue reading

Power tools, meat stolen in separate incidents: RCMP

The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help investigating stolen tools… Continue reading

Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Canadian Press annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Antonette Dizon, now 50, had been hired to provide extra care for Henry and Helen Abfalter

Retailers feel the squeeze of their generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Bell, Rogers and Telus will provide plans as cheap as 250MB for $15

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

Four per cent of Canadian women report being sexually harassed in the workplace

One per cent of men report being sexually harassed in the workplace

Stricter drunk driving laws to take effect across Canada today

It gives police officers the right to ask for a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop

The prize was wrong: Man turns down trip to Manitoba

A New Hampshire man won the prize on “The Price is Right”, but turned it down because the taxes were too high

Publication ban on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school lifted

Reimer’s family had supported an application by Black Press to lift ban

Most Read