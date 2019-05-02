Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news: survey

Half of survey participants also reported clicking on a headline expecting to read balanced coverage

A national online survey suggests that a growing number of Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation survey found that 40 per cent of respondents said they had little to no confidence in their ability to tell the difference between factual and false information shared in media reports.

More than half of survey participants also reported clicking on a headline expecting to read a balanced news account, only to find the story was pushing an agenda.

The survey found 48 per cent of respondents struggled to distinguish between fact and falsehood, while doubts about the authenticity of news stories had jumped 10 per cent in the past year.

READ MORE: How confident are you at spotting ‘fake news’?

READ MORE: Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The Canadian Journalism Foundation says the survey findings are troubling, particularly in the run-up to a federal election.

The survey, conducted over a five-day period last month, sampled more than 2,300 Canadians.

Online polls cannot be assigned a margin of error, according to the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women in Canadian Armed Forces get wardrobe update

Just Posted

Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

583 residents cast their ballot in City Council by-election advance poll

Next advance poll set for May 8, general voting day: May 11

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Cranbrook Tritons hold annual Swim-A-Thon

The club had 30 swimmers take part in the annual event as they aimed to raise money

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean MacKay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Most Read