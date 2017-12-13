(Michael Clark/Flickr)

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

Canadians might have a good reputation but it’s their neighbours down south who were the more generous ones in 2017.

A Fraser Institute report found that only one-in-five Canadians gave to charity this year, compared to one-in-four Americans.

It wasn’t just fewer Canadians who gave; the think tank found that each Canadian who donated to charity gave less than did each American.

Canadian donors gave just 0.56 per cent of their annual income while Americans gave 1.76 per cent.

British Columbians didn’t do so well when compared to the rest of the country, either. The report found that the province was only the sixth most generous, behind Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario.

“Canadians might be surprised to learn that Americans are far more generous when it comes to claimed donations to registered charities, and that’s been the case for many years,” said Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute.

Previous story
Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers
Next story
Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

Just Posted

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Concerns raised by Cranbrook Veterinarians following fatally ill dogs

Dog owners are urged to avoid the Cranbrook Community Forest after multiple dogs have fallen ill

MLA Shypitka not surprised by Site C decision

The Site C dam in the Peace River region will be moving… Continue reading

Columbia River Treaty to be renegotiated in early 2018

News came in a Tweet from the U.S. Department of State

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Most Read