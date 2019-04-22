A Sri Lankan woman living near St. Anthony’s shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Canadians in Sri Lanka told to use extreme caution after bombings

Global Affairs Canada says the situation remains volatile after the Easter Sunday violence

Canadians in Sri Lanka are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution after a series of bombings on Sunday killed nearly 300 people, including dozens of foreigners.

Global Affairs Canada says in a travel advisory posted to its website that the situation in Sri Lanka remains volatile, with the risk of further attacks throughout the country.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Local authorities have imposed a curfew and temporarily blocked access to social media and messaging apps, suggesting communications into and out of the country could be difficult.

The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan and U.S. officials say they suspect the co-ordinated series of bombings was launched by Islamic extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility.

There are no reports of Canadians among the estimated 39 foreigners killed in the explosions.

The Canadian Press

