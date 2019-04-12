John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

A Canadian sailor is facing a possession charge after more than 750 litres of liquid meth was found on a boat he was allegedly piloting off the coast of Oregon.

U.S. prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 65-year-old John Phillip Stirling was arrested Tuesday, after U.S. Coast Guard personnel spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the onboard radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person onboard, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

READ ALSO: Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat.

Stirling has been charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He made his first court appearance in federal court in Portland, Ore., on Friday, and remains detained, pending trial.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team
Next story
That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

Just Posted

White Tiger Taekwondo earns 80 medals at invitational

The Cranbrook club saw 25 athletes be successful at their final tournament of the year

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

Local young vocalist paired with Kootenay singer-songwriter

13-year-old Pyper Standing opening for Holly Hyatt Band Wednesday, April 17

Touch: Art that makes ‘sense’

Mount Baker Secondary School hosts Spring art showing.

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites

A pro-relocation presentation was made to the Regional District of Central Kootenay

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read