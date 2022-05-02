Canadian Memorial Cross posthumously awarded to Nelson man

Nelson’s Jean Broster shows off the Memorial Cross and Memorial Ribbon given to her family in recognition of Arnold Broster’s Navy service. Photo: Submitted

A Nelson veteran has been posthumously honoured for his service in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Master Warrant Officer Arnold Broster served 25 years in the Navy and was among the Canadians who joined United Nations forces during the Korean War.

Broster’s death on May 28, 2021, was determined to be related to asbestos exposure on Canadian ships.

The Memorial Cross, or Silver Cross, was awarded in his name to his wife Jean Broster at her birthday last month. The award, created in March 1919, is given to loved ones of military members who died in service to Canada.

“He would have been so surprised” said Jean in a statement. “We as a family could not be more proud. It is difficult to be part of a military family, even without conflict and Korea was a scary time for all of us as Canadians and the world, but he went and did his duty to Canada. He loved serving, and he loved being a sailor.”

The Memorial Ribbon was also presented to Broster’s children and grandchildren.

It’s the second time the cross has been awarded to the Broster family.

Broster’s grandmother Mary Ellen Billsborough received the cross in honour of her husband Robert Billsborough, who was shot twice by a sniper during the First World War and died in 1937 as a result of the wounds.