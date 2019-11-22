Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Items seized by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service on July 12, 2019, in connection to charges laid against Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander. Pictured: 1450 grams of vegetative cannabis; three cans of compressed butane; a propane canister; vacuum chamber attached to a vacuum pump; one baking dish; 2 grams of Psylocybin (Magic Mushrooms); and cannabis solid concentrate. (CFNIS handout)

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the base in Comox has been accused of possessing magic mushrooms and running an illegal marijuana-oil lab.

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, a member of the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act and one count of possession of an illegal substance, the Department of National Defence said in a news release Friday.

Psylocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, was seized at Alexander’s home last summer, as the military’s internal investigators executed an unrelated search warrant, the department said. Also seized were nearly 1.5 kilograms of cannabis and other equipment used to extract marijuana oil.

The charges are being handled within the military justice system. Alexander could face a court martial.

ALSO READ: 442 Squadron change of command at 19 Wing Comox

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.