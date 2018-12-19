In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Global Affairs Canada says a third Canadian has been detained in China, but it was not clear whether this latest detention is linked to the arrest in Canada of a senior Chinese tech executive.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed today that a Canadian citizen had been detained but offered no other details, citing the Privacy Act.

RELATED: Former Canadian diplomat detained in China

Global Affairs would not reveal the identity of the latest possible detainee, but reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

It says consular officials are providing assistance to the family.

This latest detention comes after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud allegations.

RELATED: Second Canadian missing in China after questioning by authorities

RELATED: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei exective wanted by U.S.

Days later, two Canadians were detained in Beijing for allegedly endangering China’s national security.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who is on a leave of absence from Global Affairs, remain in custody there.

Meng has since been released on bail and is to return to court in February for what most legal observers predict could be a long, drawn out legal process.

The Canadian Press

