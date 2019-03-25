(File photo)

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Neighbours who checked on a Canadian couple they had not seen in a few days found them dead inside their home in a South Florida mobile home park.

The Sun Sentinel and WPLG report 80-year-old Marc Gagne and his 78-year-old wife Rita Gagne were found dead Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives have released few details. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the Gagnes were from Saint-Come-Liniere, about an hour and a half outside of Quebec City.

Neighbors in the Golf View Estates say the Gagnes split their time between the Pompano Beach area and Canada.

An investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche
Next story
Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Just Posted

Ktunaxa Nation holds first language summit since 2011

The language summit coincides with the youth’s, allowing for trans-generational transfer of knowledge

Ktunaxa Nation holds Ahead of the Game 2.0 youth summit

Youth summit coincides with language summit

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 17 - 23: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Quilters re-invent Peak Freak T-shirts

Submitted A collaboration with the Cranbrook Quilters Guild (CQG) has resulted in… Continue reading

Curator of Cranbrook’s historical heart

Honor Neve takes helm of Cranbrook History Centre’s collections

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

‘Earth, where does it hurt?’

Rev. Yme Woensdregt It has been a terrible time for the world… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Sylvia and also to the nice man who waited for… Continue reading

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Bobrovsky perfect as Blue Jackets blank Canucks 5-0

Vancouver shut out for 10th time this season

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Most Read