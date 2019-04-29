Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria. (Google Maps)

Canadian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria: Global Affairs Canada

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Global Affairs also says consular services are being provided to the family of the Canadian, who has not been identified.

International media reports cite a military spokesman saying a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker were kidnapped off a rig in the Niger Delta on Saturday.

Reuters and CNN report Major Ibrahim Abubakar saying troops are searching the area for the workers and their abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers are often targets.

READ MORE: Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Court orders second WestJet employee to testify in competition probe

Just Posted

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 21 - 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

COLUMN: Doukhobors faced divisions and reconciliation

Kalyeena Makortoff writes about her grandfather’s place in Doukhobor history

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Most Read