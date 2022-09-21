Statistics Canada released new census data on Sept. 21 showing renters face starker shelter-related costs increases than homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)

Statistics Canada released new census data on Sept. 21 showing renters face starker shelter-related costs increases than homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canada’s renters facing higher monthly costs than homeowners: census

One-third of first-time B.C. home buyers chose a condo in 2020

Canadian renters are facing starker affordability issues than their homeowning counterparts, according to new census data released Wednesday.

The new housing data shows the first of the month is harder on renters. The increase in monthly costs facing renters (utilities and rent) outpaced those that homeowners are paying, such as mortgage and property taxes. The median monthly shelter cost for renters grew by 17.6 per cent since 2016, while homeowners saw a 9.7 per cent hike in that timeframe.

The median renter household income growth rate was double that of homeowners countrywide from 2016 to 2020, but owners made about twice as much overall.

READ: B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada

Canada had more homeowners – reaching 10 million – in 2021, compared to any other point in its history. But buying was harder over the past decade in B.C., which recorded the third-largest decline in provincial homeownership from 2011 to 2021.

Median household after-tax incomes increased by 18 per cent since 2016 (not accounting for inflation), while the average price of an owner-occupied home rose by 39.6 per cent.

“When the price of buying a home grows faster than household incomes, it becomes more difficult for people to afford buying a home,” StatCan said.

British Columbia has the largest share of condo dwellers nationally, with about 23 per cent of all households calling a condo home. One-fifth of Greater Victoria households live in a condo – the fourth highest proportion in the province and seventh nationally.

Condominiums are a gateway to homeownership and housing investment for many, StatCan said, with millennials making up the largest share of occupants. Just over three-quarters of B.C.’s condos in 2019 were owned by individual Canadian investors, not corporations or other entities. One-third of first-time B.C. home buyers chose a condo in 2020.

As urban centres densify, Statistics Canada said apartments in buildings with five or more storeys were the fastest-growing housing type nationally since 2016. The country’s overall rental supply dropped between 1996 and 2006 and StatCan noted increased demand is being fuelled by population growth, an aging Canadian population, and younger people gravitating to downtown lifestyles.

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaVictoria

Previous story
Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days
Next story
Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Just Posted

Local stakeholders involved with the Accelerate Kootenays initiative gathered at the Canadian Rockies International Airport for an announcement on the expansion of the EV network in the Kootenays. Trevor Crawley photo.
EV charging stations coming to the Cranbrook airport

Ron Popoff is running for another term on Cranbrook city council.
Popoff seeking another term on Cranbrook city council

Grist and Mash bartender Kevin pours out a pint during BC Ale Trail’s Cranbrook and Kimberley Tasting Passport campaign. Paul Rodgers photo.
BC Ale Trail launches Cranbrook, Kimberley tasting passport

Wildsight's Youth Climate Corps held a Fix it Fair to help give new life to household items rather than send them to the landfill. Wildsight photo.
Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corp host ‘Fix it Fair’