Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan
Next story
Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Just Posted

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

SD5 working with province on phased plan to return to classrooms

As the province has announced plans to slowly lift COVID-19 restrictions in… Continue reading

Farm life: a letter to Mother Nature

A few months ago, I came across an Instagram influencer named ‘Pattie… Continue reading

Hometown heroes: Trucker Josh Aldrich

The onset of a global pandemic has highlighted and rewritten the definition… Continue reading

Council adopts bylaw enabling remote participation at meetings

City council has adopted a bylaw that will allow up to two… Continue reading

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Most Read