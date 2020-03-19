Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is in self-isolation after developing “flu-like” symptoms and being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an “abundance of caution” after he developed the symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Just Posted

Search and Rescue, Avalanche Canada, urge backcountry users to use caution

Make sensible decisions to avoid injury and extra strain on healthcare system amidst pandemic

Local, regional task force to tackle economic recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic

A new task force in partnership with municipal governments and businesses and… Continue reading

College of the Rockies adjusting operations in response to COVID-19

The College of the Rockies campus in Cranbrook and around the region… Continue reading

City closing offices to public, staff to remain working in offices or remotely

All offices and facilities, along with face-to-face front counter services have been… Continue reading

Grocery stores making changes in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Save-On-Foods is making changes such as limiting store hours and reserving time… Continue reading

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation asks teachers to return to schools after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

Anyone in immediate danger — or afraid someone else is — should call 911

Most Read