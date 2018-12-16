Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were both taken into custody on Monday in China. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Canada’s ambassador meets with second detainee in China

Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor Sunday

Canadian diplomats have been granted consular access to Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians arrested in China earlier this week.

In a statement, Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor today.

The department says Canadian officials will assist Spavor and his family on an ongoing basis, but provided no other details.

READ MORE: Second Canadian missing in China after questioning by authorities

On Friday, McCallum met with detainee Michael Kovrig, who is on a leave of absence from Global Affairs.

Spavor and Kovrig were taken into custody days after Canadian authorities arrested leading senior Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver so she can be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges.

Global Affairs says today that Canadian consular officials are also continuing to provide services to Kovrig and his family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Just Posted

Big win for Kootenay ICE against Kamloops Blazers

ICE snap their 12 game losing streak.

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Trudeau to make it harder for future PM to reverse Senate reforms

Of the 105 current senators, 54 are now independents who have banded together in Independent Senators’ Group

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Canada’s ambassador meets with second detainee in China

Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Andrew Wilkinson on taxes, ICBC and union changes

Opposition leader sees unpredictable year ahead in 2019

5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions urging British Columbians to prioritize self care through festive season

Rescued B.C. cat with misshapen legs in need of forever home – with carpet

Mirielle was born with misshapen back legs and after a tough life on the streets, is looking for a forever home.

VIDEO: Craft growers will add to recreational market, cannabis producer says

Two B.C. men say their expertise in running small legal medical grow-ops a benefit to recreational market

World Sikh Organization demands Canada prove Sikh extremism is a threat

Sikh community says this is first time such extremism has been mentioned in federal terror-threat assessment

Risk of catching the flu increasing in B.C. this holiday season: BCCDC

Dr. Danuta Skowronski with the BC Centre for Disease Control says influenza will pick up during the holidays

Most Read