(Submitted)

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

The federal government will be giving the national public alert system another shot on Nov. 28.

The move comes after a test this spring failed to reach many cellphones, televisions and radios, with people complaining that they did not receive an alert from Alert Ready.

Some people reported getting the text message a whole two minutes late. Others said they didn’t receive a text message at all. And not all broadcast TV platforms showed the alert.

READ MORE: Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

For next Wednesday’s test, mobile devices must be updated with the latest software and connected to LTE, which involves turning cellular data on, even while connected to wireless internet.

The alerts will be identified as test messages, and not require any action from recipients.

All provinces, except Quebec, will get the alert at 1:55 p.m. local time. Quebec will receive it at 2:55 p.m.

READ MORE: Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

READ MORE: Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

In a statement issued Monday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the alert system “a priority.”

“Canadians require timely and accessible information in emergencies so they can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” Goodale said.

“All partners continue to fine-tune the system, seeing what works, and what we can learn from its deployment in recent emergencies. This is a powerful tool and I applaud these tireless efforts to improve this essential safety system.”

You can check if your phone is compatible here.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union offers support following B.C. mine death
Next story
Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

Just Posted

Updated: Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the federal New Democratic stopped in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Kootenay ICE crack under weight of Moose Jaw Warriors

The Kootenay ICE welcomed the Moose Jaw Warriors to Western Financial Place… Continue reading

Locals Coffeehouse launches season with Saturday concert

Next installment of the popular concert series in Cranbrook set for Jan. 12, 2019

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

HIGHLIGHTS: Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

ICE set to face Red Deer Rebels on the road tomorrow night

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations

New program aimed at a more open and transparent process, will consult with civilians, health and law professionals

Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

Most Read