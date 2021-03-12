Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has guaranteed delivery of at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada to receive 1 million Pfizer doses per week to May 10: Trudeau

The influx is more than double the 444,600 doses expected next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has guaranteed delivery of at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting later this month and lasting into early May.

Trudeau says the updated delivery schedule begins March 22 and runs to May 10.

He says one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines every seven days is “going to make a big difference.”

The influx is more than double the 444,600 doses expected next week.

That’s on top of additional vaccine deliveries from Moderna, expected to bring 846,000 doses the week of March 22.

Trudeau says provinces and territories have been updated with the new schedule so they can plan for mass vaccination sites.

He says “every dose makes a difference.”

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unemployment rate falls in February to lowest since March 2020: StatsCan
Next story
Nelson council bans bitcoin mining, ‘industrial scale computing’ from city

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Royals were a senior men's AAA level ice hockey team that played in the Western International Hockey League from 1965 to 1987. The Royals won the Allan Cup as senior ice hockey champions of Canada in 1982.
When the Royals Reigned Supreme in Cranbrook

Anthony Dransfeld remembers the era of Cranbrook’s great senior hockey team

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.
City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

On Tuesday March 9, 2021, Branch 24-Cranbrook Legion Honours and Awards Comrade Robbie Klassen and Service Officer Clive Brown attended the dinner hour at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook, where they had the honour and privilege to present George Morris with his medal for being a member of the Legion for 75 years.
Morris honoured for 75-year Legion membership

George Morris was presented this week with a medal for being a member of the Legion for 75 years.

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Nelson council has decided large computing complexes have no place in the city. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson council bans bitcoin mining, ‘industrial scale computing’ from city

Bitcoin mining and data centres have huge electrical footprints, council says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read