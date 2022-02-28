The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s national flag in a show of support following Russia’s invasion, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s national flag in a show of support following Russia’s invasion, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada tells UN Russia lied to world before Ukraine invasion

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly called on Moscow to respect the rights of protesting Russians

Canada’s foreign minister told a United Nations panel in Europe on Monday that Russia lied to the world in the run-up to its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also called on Moscow to respect the rights of Russian people who have taken to the streets to protest their government’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“Russia is the only one to blame for this crisis. It chose to resort to lies and violence and fabricate all the pieces of a crisis to try and undermine the rule of law and violate the rights of people,” Joly said.

“Worse, they’re trying to justify their war by spreading a false rhetoric and attempting to manipulate the principles of human rights to support their illegal and illegitimate violence.”

She delivered the denunciation of President Vladimir Putin today at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Joly condemned the arrests of Russian citizens who have protested the war in demonstrations across their country.

“We call on Russia to respect the human rights not only of Ukrainians, but also of its own citizens, who by thousands have taken the streets in protest of this unjust war.”

Joly was in Geneva as Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks earlier in the day in an attempt to defuse the biggest land conflict on the continent since the Second World War.

Outmatched Ukrainian forces were holding off the onslaught of a land, air and sea attack by Russia as Putin raised the stakes further by placing his country’s nuclear forces on alert.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday an immediate ban on all Canadian financial institutions from conducting transactions with the Russian Central Bank.

In addition to that prohibition, Canada is imposing an asset freeze and a dealings prohibition on Russian sovereign wealth funds.

“Canada and its allies continue to take concerted action to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a strategic failure. This has never been done before at this scale – today we are taking a historic step by directly censuring Russia’s central bank,” Freeland said in a written statement.

— Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Cranbrook holds vigil for Ukraine and Ukrainian people
Next story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers

Just Posted

Pictured is a screen-shot from the Big Brother Canada website, of Cranbrook resident Jess Gowling. Gowling is a contestant on the Big Brother Canada show, season 10.
Cranbrook resident to compete on Big Brother Canada season 10

Bucks’ Brendan Rogers in front of the Wenatchee Wild net. Tim Matwey photo
Bucks split weekend games with Wenatchee Wild

“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

Poet and spoken word artist Shane Koyczan at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, November, 2017. (Barry Coulter photos)
Renowned poet Shane Koyczan returning to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre