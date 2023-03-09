Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Crown corporation making announcement today at East Wellington Road depot

Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to have an all-electric corporate delivery fleet.

The Crown corporation held a press conference Thursday, March 9, at the East Wellington Road depot, announcing that the depot will utilize 14 fully electric Ford cargo vans for collection and delivery. Canada Post is calling Nanaimo a “test location” for the all-electric “last-mile” delivery.

“This is an important first step,” said Doug Ettinger, Canada Post president and CEO. “I think the employees here are really excited. It’s only 14 electric vehicles here, but it’s 14 that we’re going to learn from. We’re going to figure out how best to charge them, how much energy they use on the local utility, how they perform. We think they’re going to perform even better than the current vehicles.”

In addition to B.C., electric vehicles will be rolled out in Quebec shortly. Ettinger said provinces with “clean electricity grids” are being targeted initially.

Total costs for vehicles and infrastructure were not available, but the CEO said the vehicles are “well over $100,000” each.

He said workers will be covering the same routes as previously.

“Just instead of a gas vehicle, it’s an electric vehicle, quieter in the neighbourhood, smooth ride and it’ll be great for the drivers in particular,” said Ettinger.

He said Canada Post has plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with a commitment to electrifying half its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040.

RELATED: Canada Post plans to have fleet fully electrified by 2040

READ ALSO: Nanaimo bar stamp makes it into Nanaimo Museum


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram>

Canada PostElectric vehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parks Canada plan to eradicate invasive deer from B.C. island approved
Next story
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Just Posted

The Symphony of the Kootenays presents Celebrating Sunrise Saturday, April 15th at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. Black Press file
Symphony of the Kootenays to present Celebrating Sunrise

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Officials push for inclusion of radiation therapy in EKRH oncology redevelopment plans

City of Cranbrook has announced that water supply will be shut off for residents at the south end of town on March 14 and 15. Trevor Crawley photo
Overnight construction will impact water service, says city

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish garage fire

Pop-up banner image