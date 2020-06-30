Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada has extended its ban on foreign nationals travelling to Canada until July 31, the Canada Border Services Agency confirmed Tuesday (June 30).

In an email to Black Press Media, spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said that “all travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures.” The order applies to land, sea, air and rail travel.

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel, which expires on July 21.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

The foreign nationals ban was extended through an Order in Council, which requires cabinet, but not parliamentary, approval. The initial ban was brought in on March 16, as Canada – and the world – was grappling with a surge in cases in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear how the European Union, which announced this week that Canada was on a list of 14 countries green-lit for travel, will react to the news. The EU’s travel announcement would allow Canadians entry into the EU’s 27 members and four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone. However, countries on the list – which does not include the U.S. – are expected to lift their restrictions for travel as well. The EU’s list is scheduled to be updated every 14 days, based on COVID-19 conditions in various nations.

READ MORE: EU reopens its borders to 14 nations, including Canada, but not to U.S. tourists

– with files from the Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelCoronavirus