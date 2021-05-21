(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Transport Canada is extending the ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan for another month.

Direct commercial and passenger flights from the countries will continue to be denied entry into the country until at least June 21.

The flight ban that began on April 22 was originally set to expire on Saturday (May 21).

RELATED: Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

A notice posted on the Nav Canada website says the extension was ordered by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

It says the ministry believes barring flights from those two countries for another month is necessary to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronavirusIndiatravel

