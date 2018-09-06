Theresa May, right,, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, stand next to each other during a photocall at the NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA/Abaca Press/TNS)

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

The Canadian government is backing British claims that senior members of Vladimir Putin’s government approved a poison attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. earlier this year.

Canada’s expression of support is contained in a joint statement issued alongside the U.S., Germany and France after British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers and alleged the March attack in Salisbury was approved by senior government officials in Moscow.

READ MORE: Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack that used a nerve agent known as Novichok, that also sickened a British police officer and is linked to the death of a British woman who came in contact with the substance.

Canada and its allies say they want Russia to open its Novichok program to the international inspectors.

The tense back and forth between Russia and the West over the attack in Salisbury is the latest incident in what has become a new Cold War between the two sides in all but name — with no apparent end in sight.

The Canadian Press

