The B.C. government is restricting camping and motorized recreation (including the use of off-road vehicles) throughout the entire Koocanusa Recreation Strategy area this spring and summer.

Camping, motorized recreation banned at Koocanusa

Restrictions in effect immediately for spring and summer

As of 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, camping and motorized recreation around Koocanusa has been restricted.

The B.C. government announced Wednesday morning that it is restricting camping and motorized recreation — including the use of off-road vehicles — throughout the entire Koocanusa Recreation Strategy area this spring and summer.

“These restrictions will help prevent environmental damage and ensure orders and guidance from the provincial health officer related to the COVID-19 pandemic are followed,” a press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. FLNRORD is implementing the restrictions in partnership with the Conservation Officer Service, the RCMP, the Ktunaxa Nation and the Tobacco Plains Indian Band, as well as other local governments in the region.

Although overnight camping will be prohibited in this area, people may still use designated roads and trails on a day-use basis as long as they adhere to physical distancing guidelines and other restrictions that may be in place.

There have been growing concerns in recent years about unauthorized mudbogging (i.e., operating or racing off-road vehicles in wet earth or mud) on Crown land around the Koocanusa reservoir — particularly in the Dorr Road and Umbrella Beach areas — and its associated impacts on the land and the environment.

Specific stewardship concerns due to mudbogging and related activities include:

• water and soil contamination;

• damage to forest and rangeland habitat;

• ack of sanitation and garbage facilities;

• public safety;

• impacts on archeological and cultural resources;

• damage to recreational infrastructure; and

• displacement of wildlife.

The restrictions will be enforced by the Province’s natural resource officers, conservation officers and the RCMP, who will conduct regular patrols and educate the public at access points into the area. People who do not comply with the restrictions may be issued a violation ticket for $115 and told to leave the area.

The restrictions for the Koocanusa Recreation Strategy area align with the decision by Recreation Sites and Trails BC to close its campgrounds and amenities to gatherings and overnight camping in response to COVID-19.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest
Next story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Just Posted

Local political leaders outline supports for residents, business during virtual town hall

Hosted by Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, politicians at all levels explain supports, answer questions

Kimberley Alpine Resort restricts access following complaints of continued gatherings

Although Kimberley Alpine Resort has been closed since March 16, people have… Continue reading

Camping, motorized recreation banned at Koocanusa

Restrictions in effect immediately for spring and summer

RCMP looking for truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMPare looking for a pickup truck stolen overnight from the 600-Block… Continue reading

Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter… Continue reading

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read