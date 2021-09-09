Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Kamloops and Boundary zone prohibitions eased as of Friday at noon

A reduced fire danger rating has sparked the allowance of campfires in the Kamloops and Boundary zones.

Therefore Okanagan residents are allowed to break out the marshmallows, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The ban has been in place since June 30.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of British Columbia,” the BC Wildfire Service said Sept. 9.

“Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.”

While campfires are allowed, category two and three open fire remain prohibited, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire defends lift of campfire ban in parts of province as summer subsides

