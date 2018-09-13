A campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre will be lifted effective Friday, Sept. 14 at noon.

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

Campfires will be permitted, but open burning restrictions still apply

A campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre will be lifted effective Friday, Sept. 14, at noon, according to fire officials.

The campfire ban, which has been in place across the Kootenays since July, is no longer required due to decreased wildfire risks.

While campfires are permitted, the Southeast Fire Centre also notes that Category 2 fires are only allowed in the Columbia Fire Zone only.

Category 3 fires remain prohibited across the region, which include activities such as stubble or grass burning, the use of air curtain burners, sky lanterns, fireworks and burn barrels or cages.

“The BC Wildfire Service thanks the public for its continued support, vigilance and co-operation during this challenging fire season,” reads a press release from the Southeast Fire Centre.

The 2018 wildfire season is the worst on record, having burned over a million hectares by the end of August, which followed the second worst fire season that had been set last year.

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

Campfires will be permitted, but open burning restrictions still apply

