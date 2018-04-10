Red Spot campaign raises $2,500 for students

JCI Kootenays spearheaded successful initiative for feminie hygiene products in local schools

The Red Spot campaign wrapped up with roughly $2,500 worth of donations for feminine hygiene products that will be distributed to schools around Southeast Kootenay.

A pickup truck packed with feminine hygiene products was dropped off at the School District 5 office on Friday, April 6, with district staff accepting the boxes of donations. The campaign included cash and product donations from local businesses and individuals over the last month.

The campaign, led by members of JCI Kootenay in partnership with title sponsor Alpine Toyota, was spearheaded by Devon Brulotte, who saw a need for last year.

Kicking off the campaign, JCI Kootenay noted that schools are seeing a trend of young women being inadequately prepared at school with feminine hygiene products.

There are many reasons why girls might not be prepared, such as starting their cycles at younger ages and haven’t been informed by parents as what to expect. In other cases, household income can be a significant factor, while sometimes, it’s simply a matter of forgetfulness.

“This is something young women should not feel embarrassed about nor should they have to miss any time away from school because of the lack of products at their disposal,” reads a JCI Kootenays press release that kickstarted the initiative. “If we as a community can help provide these products to the schools so that they can, in turn, help their students get back to their education quickly, then we are all better for it.”

JCI acknowledges the support of Alpine Toyota, and major donors Dr. Burwash from Baker Hill Dental and Shane from Save-on-Foods and all of the community for their donations.

Previous story
CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

Just Posted

Council votes against fireworks prohibition

Cranbrook City Council narrowly voted to not prohibit fireworks displays from April 1 though October 31, voting against a City staff recommendation.

Red Spot campaign raises $2,500 for students

JCI Kootenays spearheaded successful initiative for feminie hygiene products in local schools

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

One in custody after robbery at KFC

A man is in custody and police are still investigating after a… Continue reading

Ice mourn two affiliated players killed in Humboldt accident

Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz were late round draft selections by the Kootenay Ice.

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys”… Continue reading

LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says average rents nationally went up last year by 2.7 per cent to $947 per month.

Most Read