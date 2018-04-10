Red Spot campaign raises $2,500 for students

The Red Spot campaign wrapped up with roughly $2,500 worth of donations for feminine hygiene products that will be distributed to schools around Southeast Kootenay.

A pickup truck packed with feminine hygiene products was dropped off at the School District 5 office on Friday, April 6, with district staff accepting the boxes of donations. The campaign included cash and product donations from local businesses and individuals over the last month.

The campaign, led by members of JCI Kootenay in partnership with title sponsor Alpine Toyota, was spearheaded by Devon Brulotte, who saw a need for last year.

Kicking off the campaign, JCI Kootenay noted that schools are seeing a trend of young women being inadequately prepared at school with feminine hygiene products.

There are many reasons why girls might not be prepared, such as starting their cycles at younger ages and haven’t been informed by parents as what to expect. In other cases, household income can be a significant factor, while sometimes, it’s simply a matter of forgetfulness.

“This is something young women should not feel embarrassed about nor should they have to miss any time away from school because of the lack of products at their disposal,” reads a JCI Kootenays press release that kickstarted the initiative. “If we as a community can help provide these products to the schools so that they can, in turn, help their students get back to their education quickly, then we are all better for it.”

JCI acknowledges the support of Alpine Toyota, and major donors Dr. Burwash from Baker Hill Dental and Shane from Save-on-Foods and all of the community for their donations.