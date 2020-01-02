Campaign launched to support young woman injured in explosion

A fundraising campaign is seeking support for a young woman injured in an explosion near Cranbrook last week.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, several people were involved in an accident resulting from an explosion on Dec. 27.

Claire Mannon, 18, was taken to hospital in Cranbrook and flown by air ambulance to Vancouver, where where she received treatment for significant burns to over 35 per cent of her body.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident, noting paramedics responded to a call at a frozen lake near Baker Mountain Road.

“Two ambulance crews and a community paramedic were dispatched to the scene,” reads the statement. “Paramedics cared for three patients, two of which had minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital. One patient sustained life-threatening injuries – they were cared for by BCEHS critical care paramedics and transported to a Vancouver hospital by air ambulance.”

Mannon will remain in Vancouver until she can be safely transported home to Arizona in the U.S., according to the GoFundMe page. Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made here.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter