Campaign financing numbers released for Cranbrook byelection

The financial numbers are in from Cranbrook’s municipal byelection held earlier in May.

John Hudak, who won the contest against four other challengers with a vote total of 1,115, raised $3,197 through 14 donors, including a hefty self-funded contribution.

Ron Miles raised $2,350 in a self funded campaign and was the runner up to Hudak with 518 votes.

READ: John Hudak wins city council byelection

Jordan Fiorentino raised $2,130 through seven donors, including himself, but was also credited by Elections BC with an additional $2,740 by reusing his campaign signage from the 2018 general election.

Randy Tapp raised $1,366 in a self funded campaign, while William McKerrow raised $1,245 through a self-funded campaign along with a single donor.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
