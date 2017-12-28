Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

E-Comm’s 911 dispatchers are reaching out to the public with their top 10 examples of calls they received in 2017 that unnecessarily tied-up emergency lines.

And the one the tops this year’s list: Calling the emergency line to complain that a nail salon won’t change a nail polish colour.

That call, fielded by Christie Duncan is just one example of the non-emergency calls plaguing B.C.’s largest call centre.

“Spending time on calls like these takes me away from being available to help someone who is a serious emergency situation,” Duncan said.

“And believe it or not, this isn’t the first time I’ve received a call about the colour of nail polish.”

Other 2017 top reasons to not call 911 include:

2. Car refusing to move forward at a gas station pump

3. To report food was inedible and restaurant refusing to provide refund

4. Complaining tenant moved without returning keys

5. Calling because someone parked in their parking spot

6. Wondering if a washroom closed sign at a popular beach was legitimate

7. Complaining gas station wouldn’t accept coins for payment

8. Calling to ask if raccoons are dangerous animals

9. Asking if there’s a law preventing washing clothes at 6 a.m.

10. Calling to check the time following the fall time change

This year’s best-of-the-worst may be laughable, but are more common than you might think, said Jody Robertson, executive director of corporate communications.

“The fact is – every time a 911 call taker handles one of these calls, we waste valuable resources. We’re asking the public to help us help,” Robertson said.

WATCH: One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

The list follows a new campaign by the emergency communications centre, that found one-in-five calls for police aren’t actually an emergency. The campaogn is urging B.C. residents to consider how they may be letting non-emergency calls get in the way of real ones.

E-Comm receives approximately 1.36 million calls every year, and Robertson is reminding the public that 911 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate action is needed and calling non-emergency lines for calls like this is also not appropriate.

Previous story
Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’
Next story
One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Just Posted

2017 Harley-Davidson bike raffle raises over $28,000 for hospice

Boxing Day draw draws crowd down to Tamarack Centre

The Week on the Beat

It may have been Christmas but the RCMP were still busy, fielding… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice beat Hitmen in OT for third straight win

Team defeats Calgary in first game following holiday break, look to end four-game series with win

Top stories of 2017

Looking back at the top stories both locally and regionally around Cranbrook.

Kootenay Ice add Bradley Ginnell from Winterhawks for draft picks

Second and third round picks exchanged for promising 2000-born forward with significant pedigree

Video: Santa sets out on his epic Cranbrook journey

Escorted by the Cranbrook Fire Department, Santa spends six hours touring every street in Cranbrook in a longstanding Christmas Eve tradition.

Video: California shelter dogs airlifted to Cranbrook

On Dec. 17, 2017, 32 dogs from the Ventura County Animal Services… Continue reading

Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between… Continue reading

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Most Read