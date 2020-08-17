RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

An Alberta woman has died after a tragic drowning incident at Kootenay National Park, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

The incident happened near Marble Canyon Sunday (Aug. 16) at about 6 p.m., police confirmed Monday.

RCMP were told by witnesses that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river.

A friend of the woman tried to rescue her but was also swept away.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately one kilometre downstream where they attempted to save the woman. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend, a 29-year-old Calgary man, was eventually pulled from the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety crews executing a high angle rope rescue.

He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance from Alberta to a hospital in Calgary for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Litterbugs a cause for concern in East Kootenay backcountry
Next story
Heat warning issued with record breaking highs for Cranbrook area

Just Posted

Fire crews respond to two small fires in Koocanusa area

The BC Wildfire Service responded to two small fires in the Koocansua… Continue reading

Heat warning issued with record breaking highs for Cranbrook area

A ridge of high pressure is creating warm temperatures across southern B.C.

Nearly 200 turtles hatch at Elizabeth Lake

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program approves $5.5 million for 43 regional fish and wildlife projects

Litterbugs a cause for concern in East Kootenay backcountry

Litter has ended up in local rivers, popular hiking destinations

Annual Cops for Kids cycling fundraiser tweaked amid COVID-19

Cops for Kids events in Cranbrook will look a little different due… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Most Read