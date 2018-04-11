Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus, top, en route to Nipawin carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

The owner of a trucking company involved in a horrific collision that killed 15 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus says he is sorry.

“I’m just sorry for everything,” Sukhmander Singh told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. “Tough time for everybody.”

He said he hasn’t been doing well since one of his trucks was involved in a collision with the hockey team’s bus near Tisdale, Sask., on Friday.

“I don’t have work,” he said. “Everything is shut down now.”

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company that owns the truck involved in the crash to keep its only other vehicle off the road. The move is standard when a company has been involved in a serious accident, the province said.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall and hasn’t had any violations or convictions, or been involved in any collisions, until this one.

The Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when their bus and a semi truck carrying a load of peat moss crashed at an intersection. There were 29 people on the bus. Fifteen people died and 14 were injured.

The driver of the truck survived the crash. RCMP said he was initially detained, but was released and was offered counselling.

The cause of the crash — killing 10 hockey players, their coach, assistant coach, bus driver, play-by-play radio announcer and statistician — is still unknown.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday officers were continuing to investigate. They said they have done dozens of interviews and vehicle computer data is being recovered and analyzed. Traffic reconstruction specialists were also working on the investigation.

“Investigations such as this can take significant time. However, we have dedicated the necessary resources to ensure this investigation can be done as expediently as possible,” the Mounties said in a release.

The Canadian Press

