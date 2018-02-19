Image credit: Facebook/Support Troy Black

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

A Calgary man who died in Mexico after suddenly falling ill while on vacation is being remembered for his loyalty.

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday. Doctors then found a tear in his esophagus, said his friend Jonathan Denis, a lawyer and Alberta’s former justice minister.

Denis said he received a text message from Lindsay saying Black died from cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

How the tear happened is unclear, Denis said.

“My girlfriend and I were out with him and his wife maybe a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“He was really looking forward to the trip.”

Black is the son of former Alberta MLA Pat Nelson, who served from 1989 to 2004. He had a commerce degree from the University of Calgary and was pursuing a graduate degree, Denis said.

News of Black’s illness spread on social media and a call for blood donors was posted to a support group on Facebook. The post says Black needed a transfusion because the hospital where he was being treated was running low on O-positive blood.

People who had never met Black came forward to donate, Denis said.

“If anything positive came out of this, it brought out the good in a lot of people,” he said.

Black worked as a special adviser to Denis while he was the minister of justice. Denis said Black was more than a co-worker — he was a friend.

“He was one of the most loyal people I’ve ever met. He was the type of guy who would always be there for you. He would always go the extra mile. He was kind. He had a great sense of humour,” he said.

“I’m just devastated. I can’t imagine how his family feels.”

Arrangements are being made to transport Black’s remains back to Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Construction begins at Dycar medical cannabis production facility

Facility will create around 200 full-time jobs once up and running

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

Conversation that includes NDP Pensions Critic reaches 4,675 households in Kootenay-Columbia.

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia

‘Weirdest thing’: Trump expresses anger, but not over Russian election-meddling

New doping charge could hurt Russia’s chance at reinstatement

Russia could lose its chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics because of a doping charge against curling bronze medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky.

‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

In estimates Sunday, Disney predicted a four-day holiday weekend of $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.

Most Read